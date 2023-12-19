Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 71,970 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $179,205.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $255,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $194,220.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $144,970.29.

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $95,700.00.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

