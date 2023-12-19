Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 611 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $12,684.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

