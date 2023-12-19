Insider Buying: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Finn acquired 40,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,132.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 1,487.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 28.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 1,319,498 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Price Jennifer C. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,659,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 480,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 197,950 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

