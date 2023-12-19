Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Buys C$18,465.60 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$18,465.60.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Inovalis S.A. bought 39,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,992.63.

On Friday, December 8th, Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. bought 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. bought 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

