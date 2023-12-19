Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,224 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,778,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,009,000 after buying an additional 907,370 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 721.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 312,420 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 363.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 230,757 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

