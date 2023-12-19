InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -13.25 InnovAge $699.35 million 1.06 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -18.81

Sienna Senior Living has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sienna Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sienna Senior Living and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 81.80%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats InnovAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

