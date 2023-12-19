Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

IMKTA opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $100.51.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingles Markets

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $280,423.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,298 shares of company stock worth $778,956 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.