Ignite Planners LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

