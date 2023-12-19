Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 11,647 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

