Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 12,292 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $52.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

