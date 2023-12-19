ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $357.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.70.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.34 and its 200 day moving average is $250.16.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. increased its stake in ICON Public by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $352,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

