IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 12.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $334.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

