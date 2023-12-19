Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$37.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.95.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$38.95 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8814532 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 66.11%.

Hydro One Company Profile

)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

