Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HII opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

