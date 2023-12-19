Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

