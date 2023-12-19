HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Astrid Borkowski Sells 10,000 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. HilleVax, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
HLVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
