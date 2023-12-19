HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Astrid Borkowski Sells 10,000 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. HilleVax, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.09.

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HLVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

