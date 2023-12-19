Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.