Head to Head Survey: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PrimeEnergy Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.57 $48.66 million $13.47 8.00 PermRock Royalty Trust $13.16 million 4.19 $12.30 million N/A N/A

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 32.04% 24.48% 14.48% PermRock Royalty Trust 170.73% 19.50% 19.10%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

