Harbor Group Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.25. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

