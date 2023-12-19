Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 24,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $235,628.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,902,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,572,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

