Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI opened at $293.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

