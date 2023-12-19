Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
GPI opened at $293.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.41.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI
Group 1 Automotive Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.