Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $6.28 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.