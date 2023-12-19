Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

