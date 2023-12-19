Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

