GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of GFS opened at $58.52 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 119.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 167,561 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

