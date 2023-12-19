Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

