Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 2 former tech trailblazers rising like a phoenix
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 2 retail stocks to watch as potential takeover targets in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top semiconductor stocks for 2024 that aren’t NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.