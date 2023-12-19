Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Alex R. Thurman Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

