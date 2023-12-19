Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Genesco by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Genesco by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile



Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

