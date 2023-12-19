General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

GE stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $123.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

