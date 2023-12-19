General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $252.87 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

