GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GEE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Stories

