FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.53.

Shares of ELD opened at C$17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

