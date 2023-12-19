FY2024 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered by Analyst

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.65. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.