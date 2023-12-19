FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 43,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 142,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.5% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

