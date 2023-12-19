FY2023 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Increased by Zacks Research

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NMI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.