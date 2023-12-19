FY2023 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 198.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

