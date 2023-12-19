FY2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $12.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.12. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

