FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Colliers International Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 318,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 487.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colliers International Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

