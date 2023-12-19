Fruth Investment Management Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

