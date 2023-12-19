FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III Sells 775 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FRP Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FRPH opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
