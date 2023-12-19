FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III Sells 775 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FRP by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FRP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FRP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FRP by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

