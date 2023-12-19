Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Eric Chapman Sells 12,100 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4107425 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

