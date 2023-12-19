Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

