Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

