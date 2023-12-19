Fluent Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.