Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.97. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

