Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.