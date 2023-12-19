First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,504 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

