First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Busey alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

First Busey Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.