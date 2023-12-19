First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,494,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,893.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,494,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,893.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,197 shares of company stock worth $26,447,962. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.