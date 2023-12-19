First Bank & Trust Sells 966 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

